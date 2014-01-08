BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
VIENNA Jan 8 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International may increase its equity capital by as much as 2.25 billion euros ($3.06 billion) in the next six months depending on market conditions, the bank said on Wednesday.
RBI "is currently reviewing options to comprehensively strengthen its capital base and to redeem the outstanding 2.5 billion euros in participation capital in full or in part in the near future", it said.
"It is expected that a potential transaction would significantly increase RBI's free float."
($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing