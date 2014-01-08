VIENNA Jan 8 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International may increase its equity capital by as much as 2.25 billion euros ($3.06 billion) in the next six months depending on market conditions, the bank said on Wednesday.

RBI "is currently reviewing options to comprehensively strengthen its capital base and to redeem the outstanding 2.5 billion euros in participation capital in full or in part in the near future", it said.

"It is expected that a potential transaction would significantly increase RBI's free float."

($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)