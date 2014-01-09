BRIEF-Anchor Group full-year adjusted HEPS up 12 pct
* Summarised audited results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of dividend number 6
VIENNA Jan 9 Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) , the unlisted majority owner of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), is ready to play a substantial role in any capital increase by RBI, it said on Thursday.
"Should it come to a capital increase at RBI, RZB would take part not only to a symbolic but also to a visible extent," Walter Rothensteiner, who is chairman of RBI and chief executive of RZB, said in a statement released by RBI. He was not more specific, but the bank has said in the past RZB intended to keep a majority of RBI.
RZB now has a 78.5 percent stake in RBI, which has said a capital increase of up to 2.25 billion euros it plans in the next six months was expected to boost its free float significantly. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders worked on Wednesday to try to secure enough support in the House of Representatives to win passage of their Obamacare rollback bill, watched by wary investors in financial markets.
* FY net sales 7.7 million euros ($8.3 million) versus 7.3 million euros year ago