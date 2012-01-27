ZURICH Jan 27 Raiffeisen's chief executive said on Friday the bank wants to participate in the consolidation of the Swiss financial sector underway as a result of a global crackdown on tax evasion, which has made offshore business less profitable for some Swiss banks.

Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, has been forced to sell its non-U.S. business to shield it from the fallout over a row with U.S. authorities, which have threatened to charge it with helping U.S. taxpayers to hide assets.

The St. Gallen-based bank is transferring most of its clients and employees -- centred on Switzerland -- to Notenstein Privatbank, which is being bought by Raiffeisen, the country's third largest bank, for an undisclosed price.

Pierin Vincenz, CEO Raiffeisen group said: "We want to be part of the consolidation process in private banking industry."

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)