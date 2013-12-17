VIENNA Dec 17 Vienna corruption prosecutors
raided the office of Raiffeisen Bank International
Chief Executive Karl Sevelda on Monday in a breach of trust
investigation, a spokesman said.
The raid took place after investigations resulting from an
anonymous complaint into the sale of parts of family-owned
Styrian commodity trading company DCM Decometal, allegedly at
below their true value, the spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman for the prosecutors' office said four people
including Sevelda were targets of the investigation, which was
first reported by Austria's Kronen Zeitung newspaper online
earlier on Tuesday.
He said the bank itself was not under suspicion, and that
the incidents that spurred the investigation took place mainly
in 2012.
Sevelda, who took over as CEO of RBI in June after his
predecessor was ousted in a scandal over private offshore
property deals, was head of the Herbert Depisch foundation that
controlled DCM from 1998 until 2011, RBI said.
"Since at the time related to the anonymous accusations I
had neither a function on the Herbert Depisch private
foundation's board nor on the RBI management board, the
suspicion is unfounded," Sevelda said in a statement emailed by
the bank.
The prosecutors' office spokesman said: "There is a
well-founded suspicion, otherwise we would not have taken this
action." He said papers and electronic data were seized from
Sevelda's office at the bank and would take time to examine.
DCM was not reachable by telephone on Tuesday evening and
did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Evans)