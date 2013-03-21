VIENNA, March 21 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has agreed to buy Citibank's retail portfolio in Romania, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Raiffeisen said the business had more than 90 million euros ($117 million) in assets and more than 100,000 customers.

"Romania is one of our markets with the best business prospects and we want to continue growing selectively here in the future," Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)