BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces election and proration results relating to acquisition of BATS Global Markets
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
VIENNA, March 21 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has agreed to buy Citibank's retail portfolio in Romania, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Raiffeisen said the business had more than 90 million euros ($117 million) in assets and more than 100,000 customers.
"Romania is one of our markets with the best business prospects and we want to continue growing selectively here in the future," Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)
* Cboe holdings announces election and proration results relating to its acquisition of bats global markets
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
NEW DELHI, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Reforms to the system, greater transparency and better practice are needed to check lengthy litigation as rising demand for land in India triggers greater conflict, analysts said on Thursday.