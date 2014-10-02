VIENNA Oct 2 Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda does not expect the Austrian lender to pay a dividend on 2014 results should it report a full-year loss as expected, he said on Thursday.

"From today's perspective I cannot imagine that management will propose a dividend to the annual meeting if there really is a loss," he told reporters on the sidelines of a panel discussion.

Emerging Europe's number two lender said last month it could lose as much as 500 million euros ($632 million) this year because of problems in Ukraine and Hungary but then rebound to profit in 2015.

($1 = 0.7910 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)