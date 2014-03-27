VIENNA, March 27 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International will have to inject more capital into
some eastern European units at the request of regulators taking
a hard line on how robust bank balance sheets have to be, it
said on Thursday.
"Generally speaking what we do see in some of our countries
... is that bank supervisors expect higher capital ratios than
according to Basel III," Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a
conference call on 2013 results.
"This is why we will increase our core equity in Poland, for
instance. We will do so in the Czech Republic, for instance. We
already increased our capital in Slovenia, we injected new core
1 equity into Slovenia," he said.
Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said Hungary would get more
capital as well.
"In Hungary we will have further losses in 2014 and we plan
that in the course of the year we will increase the capital by
105 million," he told the call.
Raiffeisen is not alone in dealing with supervisors just as
tough as those in the euro zone, where big banks are undergoing
a balance sheet health check led by the European Central Bank
before stress tests later this year.
Erste Group Chief Risk Officer Andreas Gottschling
last month cited the example of one eastern European country,
which he declined to name, telling Erste to add provisions on
what it considered perfectly good loans because of regulatory
concerns about collateral or long maturities.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)