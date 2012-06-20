(Adds details, quotes)

VIENNA, June 20 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has no plans to expand via further takeovers in eastern and central Europe (CEE), Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said on Wednesday.

Stepic affirmed the lender's faith in the region despite downgrades from ratings agency Moody's for Raiffeisen and its Austrian peers for their exposure to uncertain operating conditions in central and eastern Europe.

"We are set on organic development in our 18 home markets. That means we don't plan any further regional expansion," Stepic told shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting.

"The central and eastern European region is still attractive and will remain Europe's growth region," he said. "It's in the nature of analysts to look for the hair in the soup."

Raiffeisen, which vies with Erste Group Bank for second place in the CEE region behind market leader UniCredit Bank Austria, boosted its position this year by buying Polbank in Poland.

Despite improved capital ratios, Stepic reiterated that Raiffeisen was keeping its options open to raise more capital - a position that has made some investors nervous.

"Depending on further market developments, the execution of a capital increase remains a possible option," he said.

Raiffeisen shares were down 0.7 percent to 24.82 euros by 1030 GMT, underperforming the European banking sector which was up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)