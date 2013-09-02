VIENNA, Sept 2 Austrian investment bank Raiffeisen Centrobank has hired Ivo Holdener as head of financial institutions at its mergers and acquisitions division, the Raiffeisen Bank International unit said on Monday.

Holdener, 37, is a Swiss national who has worked for Perella Weinberg Partners, Credit Suisse First Boston, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London and Zurich, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)