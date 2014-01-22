BUDAPEST Jan 22 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International's recent choice not to pull out of
Hungary was the right decision, the head of its Hungarian unit
was quoted as saying, adding that the lender could return to
profit by 2016.
"I believe staying was the right decision," Raiffeisen
Hungary Chief Executive Heinz Wiedner told business news website
portfolio.hu in an interview published on Wednesday.
"We are still loss-making, but last year our loss was
significantly lower than a year earlier or before."
Wiedner said a lack of clarity over government plans to help
households laden with billions of euros worth of foreign
currency debt created uncertainty this year.
He said Hungary's high bank tax and a general anti-bank
atmosphere would keep the central European country an
unattractive market for banks in the next few years.
When asked about a recent remark by central bank Governor
Gyorgy Matolcsy that four major banks could quit Hungary in the
next 6-18 months, Wiedner said this was an unlikely prospect in
the near term but could not be ruled out in the long run.
"There may be mergers and some activity in the area but I do
no think that banks would pull out within a year," he was quoted
as saying.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)