* Bank confirms has been approached with offers
* CEO says exit from Ukraine more likely than from Hungary
(Adds comments from CEO, background)
VIENNA Nov 19 Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) is looking at offers for its loss-making
Hungarian banking unit, central and eastern Europe's No. 2
lender said on Tuesday, confirming a media report.
Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said the bank's Hungary
business - a top-five bank there with assets of 6.3 billion
euros ($8.5 billion) and nearly 610,000 customers - was RBI's
"heart's blood", a phrase that he had also used at the weekend.
"We never turn down talks," he told reporters on the
sidelines of a financial conference.
"We won't leave Hungary, rather Ukraine than Hungary. But
what does it mean not to leave Hungary?" he asked, declining to
answer his own question.
RBI, whose total assets were 130 billion euros at the end of
June, said on Monday it had not agreed to sell its Ukrainian
bank, Aval, after telling journalists at the weekend it was in
talks with interested parties but had made no decision.
The bank also said on Monday it could not rule out an exit
from Hungary, Slovenia or Ukraine though it had no definite
plans and that those markets were under "special review".
RBI has said it wants to scale back in some markets
including Hungary, where it lost 83 million euros after tax in
the first half. It faces further losses if new laws to help
foreign-currency borrowers are passed.
Growth rates in central and eastern Europe (CEE) far
surpassed those at home for RBI and rivals Erste Group Bank
and Unicredit's Bank Austria until a euro
zone crisis spread to neighbouring economies.
Sevelda told the conference on Tuesday he still believed in
the CEE region, where he said growth would outpace that in
western Europe even if it did not regain levels seen before
2008. But he pointed out that the legal and economic environment
in some markets there was not conducive to banks.
"If I look at our neighbouring country in Hungary for
instance or now at Croatia or also Slovenia, there is no chance
that banks ever will earn their cost of capital...one shouldn't
say ever but certainly not in the next 10 years," he said.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
