SE Asia Stocks-Lower tracking global equities as concerns over Trump trade grow

By Sandhya Sampath March 22 Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers and Wall Street overnight that fell on worries U.S. President Donald Trump will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts and on nervousness ahead of a key healthcare vote. Trump tried to rally Republican lawmakers behind a plan to dismantle Obamacare on Tuesday, with moderate Republicans worrying that millions of Americans will be hurt by the dismantling of former Preside