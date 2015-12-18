* Bank to post profit in Hungary for first time since the
crisis
* Hopes to maintain positive earnings trend -deputy CEO
By Gergely Szakacs
BUDAPEST, Dec 18 Raiffeisen Bank will
return to profit in Hungary this year for the first time since
the financial crisis, helped in part by one-off factors, Deputy
Chief Executive Ferenc Kementzey said in an interview.
The bank, Hungary's fourth-largest lender by assets based on
2014 figures, had in February forecast a return to the black
only next year, helped by a reduction in a windfall tax levied
on the financial sector since 2010.
The tax and other measures have been part of Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's fiscal stabilisation campaign to shore up state
finances and put more cash into the pockets of Hungarians while
avoiding austerity measures.
"Raiffeisen will return into profit in Hungary again after
the crisis," Kementzey told Reuters, noting results would also
benefit from a draw-down of provisions for losses on foreign
currency mortgages.
"Apart from our stable business and improving risk profile,
this is also helped by one-off items," he said. "Most banks have
created excessive provisions for the resolution of the foreign
currency mortgage problem, some of which can now be freed up.
"In the context of an improved economic and tax environment,
we hope to maintain this positive trend in profitability."
Last year Austria-based Raiffeisen posted a loss of 117.3
billion forints ($404 million) in Hungary, according to central
bank data.
SECTOR LOSSES
The government has been levying a windfall tax on banks
since 2010, raising about 2 billion euros, but under a landmark
deal with banks this will drop by about 60 billion forints ($221
million) in 2016.
The sector as a whole booked losses of about half a trillion
forints in 2014, reflecting those high taxes and the expenses of
refunding retail clients for various costs a court ruling later
found unlawful.
The central bank said in its financial stability report last
month that the bank sector may break even this year but profits
would remain low by international standards.
Even after excluding the impact of the cost of refunds and
one-off effects, the sector's average return on equity was
minus 1.1 percent last year, according to central bank data,
against an average 6.2 percent in the central European region.
"Our deposit side has strengthened and the collapse of
smaller players of the financial sector has boosted the deposit
stock of private and premium banking clients," Kementzey said,
adding that the corporate side had also performed well.
He said cost cuts implemented this year, including layoffs
and the closure of about 40 branch offices, would reduce the
bank's cost base by approximately 25 percent from next year.
"Therefore, our operating costs will decline next year, as
will our risk expenses," he said, though competition in the
sector remained intense to secure deals such as the issue of
loans. "The bad news is that there is a fierce fight for
transactions on the asset side involving both existing and new
clients."
($1 = 290.45 forints)
(Editing by David Holmes)