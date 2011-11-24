BRIEF-China Construction Bank says Guo Yanpeng resigns as non-executive director
* Guo Yanpeng resigns as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Nov 24 Raiffeisen Bank International may withdraw from one or the other of the markets where it now operates but sees no reason to quit Hungary, Chief Executive Herbert Stepic told a news conference.
He said the bank had not conspired to set mortgage prices in Hungary. Hungarian authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into seven lenders over this.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Guo Yanpeng resigns as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - Ryanair capitalised on favourable rates to raise 750m in the bond market on Wednesday after CEO Michael O'Leary announced profit losses and a challenged outlook ahead of Brexit.
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: