MOSCOW, Sept 30 Raiffeisen Bank International's losses from Hungary's plan to let households repay foreign currency mortgages at a big discount to market exchange rates could mean around 120 million euros ($163.8 million) in losses for its local unit, the head of the bank said on Friday.

A plan approved by Hungary's parliament this month, enables borrowers to repay expensive forex loans at 180 forints per Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro, well below market rates, potentially forcing banks into hundreds of billions of forints of losses.

Herbert Stepic, Raiffeisen's chief executive, told Russian press the final figure of potential losses from operations in Hungary is still unknown, because the lender does not know how many borrowers will take up the offer.

"We don't know which part of these losses we will get in 2011 and which in 2012. But I would say that overall potential losses may be estimated at around 120 million euros," he was quoted as saying by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

Foreign media were not allowed to attend the briefing with Stepic, visiting Moscow to appoint the new head of Raiffeisen's operations in Russia.

Hungary's plan drew an angry response from Austria. Its UniCredit Bank Austria , Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International have roughly 6 billion euros of foreign-currency loans outstanding there, Austrian officials said.

Analysts have estimated banking system losses at some 200 billion forints ($934 million), depending on how many people opt to repay or refinance debt, a further hit to banks in Hungary that are saddled with Europe's highest financial sector tax.

Stepic said that although the plan is likely to hit Raiffeisen in 2011, the bank is not going to cut its presence in Hungary, RIA reported.

In an interview with Reuters Insider in June, Stepic said he sees more business growth in emerging Europe, with Russia, Poland and Slovakia looking most promising.

($1 = 214.108 Hungarian Forints, $1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Hulmes)