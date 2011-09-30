MOSCOW, Sept 30 Raiffeisen Bank International's
losses from Hungary's plan to let households repay
foreign currency mortgages at a big discount to market exchange
rates could mean around 120 million euros ($163.8 million) in
losses for its local unit, the head of the bank said on Friday.
A plan approved by Hungary's parliament this month, enables
borrowers to repay expensive forex loans at 180 forints per
Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro, well below
market rates, potentially forcing banks into hundreds of
billions of forints of losses.
Herbert Stepic, Raiffeisen's chief executive, told Russian
press the final figure of potential losses from operations in
Hungary is still unknown, because the lender does not know how
many borrowers will take up the offer.
"We don't know which part of these losses we will get in
2011 and which in 2012. But I would say that overall potential
losses may be estimated at around 120 million euros," he was
quoted as saying by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.
Foreign media were not allowed to attend the briefing with
Stepic, visiting Moscow to appoint the new head of Raiffeisen's
operations in Russia.
Hungary's plan drew an angry response from Austria. Its
UniCredit Bank Austria , Erste Group Bank and
Raiffeisen Bank International have roughly 6 billion euros of
foreign-currency loans outstanding there, Austrian officials
said.
Analysts have estimated banking system losses at some 200
billion forints ($934 million), depending on how many people opt
to repay or refinance debt, a further hit to banks in Hungary
that are saddled with Europe's highest financial sector tax.
Stepic said that although the plan is likely to hit
Raiffeisen in 2011, the bank is not going to cut its presence in
Hungary, RIA reported.
In an interview with Reuters Insider in June, Stepic said he
sees more business growth in emerging Europe, with Russia,
Poland and Slovakia looking most promising.
($1 = 214.108 Hungarian Forints, $1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David
Hulmes)