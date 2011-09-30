* Loss may come from Hungarian forex loans scheme

* CEO says will not cut presence in Hungary

* Says has no immediate plans to repay state aid (Adds details on share issue, state aid)

By Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Sept 30 Raiffeisen Bank International's losses from Hungary's plan to let households repay foreign currency mortgages at a big discount to market exchange rates could mean around 120 million euros ($164 million) in losses for its local unit, the head of the bank said on Friday.

A plan approved by Hungary's parliament this month would enable borrowers to repay expensive forex loans at an exchange rate of 180 forints per Swiss franc and 250 forints per euro, well below market rates and potentially causing losses for banks totalling hundreds of billions of forints.

Herbert Stepic, Raiffeisen's chief executive, told Russian media the definitive figure for potential losses from operations in Hungary was still unknown, because the lender does not know how many borrowers will take up the offer.

"We don't know which part of these losses we will get in 2011 and which in 2012. But I would say that overall potential losses may be estimated at around 120 million euros," he was quoted as saying by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

He went on to add that Raiffeisen had no immediate need to return state aid to the Austrian government, while reiterating the bank will decide on whether to issue new shares within a year.

Foreign media were not allowed to attend the briefing with Stepic, who was visiting Moscow to appoint the new head of Raiffeisen's operations in Russia.

Hungary's plan drew an angry response from Austria. Its lenders UniCredit Bank Austria , Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International have roughly 6 billion euros of foreign-currency loans outstanding there, Austrian officials said.

Analysts have estimated banking system losses at some 200 billion forints ($934 million), depending on how many people opt to repay or refinance debt, a further hit to banks in Hungary that are saddled with Europe's highest financial sector tax.

Stepic said that although the plan is likely to hit Raiffeisen in 2011 the bank was not going to cut its presence in Hungary, RIA reported.

In an interview with Reuters Insider in June Stepic had said he expected more business growth in emerging Europe, with Russia, Poland and Slovakia looking most promising.

STATE AID

Stepic said on Friday Raiffeisen was not in a rush to return the state aid of 1.75 billion euros it got from Austria during the financial crisis.

"In conditions of increasing pressure on the markets, I see no reason to return these funds," he said.

He also said that Raiffeisen still intended to decide on a share capital increase within a year, and that now was not the right time, given the current market volatility.

"There is no need for an urgent raising of capital, and we will wait until the market improves," Stepic said, adding the lender had yet to decide how big an issue it might want.

Raiffeisen Bank International said last month it could raise its share capital within a year. The prospect of a new share issue has weighed on the Austrian group's stock price for months.

Raiffeisen Bank International said last month it could raise its share capital within a year. The prospect of a new share issue has weighed on the Austrian group's stock price for months.

The price has halved since hitting a high for the year at 45.40 euros in February, trading around 22.16 euros on Friday.