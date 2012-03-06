* Austrian lender had tendered for up to 500 mln euros in hybrids

* Deal to produce 113 mln-euro gain, help capital ratio by 12 basis points (Adds RBI comments, background)

VIENNA, March 6 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will make a 113 million-euro ($150 million) gain from buying back hybrid debt at a discount to its nominal value in a deal that will help improve its capital ratios, the Austrian lender said.

Emerging Europe's third-biggest lender said it has bought 357.8 million euros ($474 million) worth of hybrid securities, short of the maximum target of 500 million, it said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said the equity generated by the gain will help improve RBI's capital solvency ratio by 0.12 percentage points.

RBI had said last month the offer, which closed on Monday, could generate a gain of up to 150 million euros and boost its capital ratio by 16 basis points if fully taken up by investors.

"This shows more or less that we have decided the right price. It is a 45 percent participation rate," the spokeswoman said of the tender results. "It is a respectable take-up ratio."

Many other European banks have also made discounted buy-backs of subordinated debt as a way to boost their Core Tier 1 ratios.

Austrian peer Erste Group Bank made a gain of around 150 million euros by buying back more than 495 million euros of hybrid Tier 1 and Lower Tier 2 securities, it said on Monday.

The RBI spokeswoman said the hybrid buyback was not among the 20 measures the overall Raiffeisen group was pursuing to generate a Core Tier 1 ratio of at least 9 percent of assets by mid-2012, as required by European Banking Authority guidelines.

The EBA calculated last year that the Raiffeisen group needed to fill a capital shortfall of around 2.1 billion euros to have a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent.

The group has said it aims to generate 3 billion euros in all without resorting to any more state aid.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank group, RBI's unlisted parent, had achieved around 1.4 billion euros of its campaign and steps worth another 1.6 billion were under way, RBI had said in January. ($1=0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)