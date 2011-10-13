VIENNA Oct 13 Raiffeisen Bank International's second-half results will be significantly worse than the first half, its chief executive told an Austrian newspaper.

Herbert Stepic said he was expecting the latest forecasts for Raiffeisen's full-year results from analysts in October and November.

"I think that the second half of the year will be significantly worse than the first half," he told daily Wirtschaftsblatt in comments published on Thursday, when asked about the full-year outlook.

"On the whole, eastern Europe is going well, in reality there is just one problem -- Hungary." (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dan Lalor)