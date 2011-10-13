* CEO Stepic says H2 results to be much worse than H1

* Doesn't need big balance sheet cleanup like Erste

* Shares down 4.6 percent (Adds senior official in paragraph 8)

VIENNA, Oct 13 Raiffeisen Bank International's second-half results will be significantly worse than the first half, its chief executive told an Austrian newspaper.

Herbert Stepic said, however, that emerging Europe's third-largest lender did not need a major autumn "clean up" like at peer Erste Bank , which is taking large hits on foreign-currency loans in Hungary and euro zone sovereign debt.

"This is not necessary for us. You could say that we are permanently cleaning up -- we don't do this at any special time of the year," Stepic told daily Wirtschaftsblatt in comments published on Thursday.

Stepic said he was expecting the latest forecasts for Raiffeisen's full-year results from analysts in October and November and that estimates of annual profit near 940 million euros ($1.3 billion) were no longer up to date.

"I think that the second half of the year will be significantly worse than the first half," he said. "On the whole, eastern Europe is going well, in reality there is just one problem -- Hungary."

Asked whether the third and fourth quarters would yield a profit, Stepic declined to comment. "All I can say is that I reckon we will have a full-year profit," he said, reiterating comments earlier in the week.

The market had expected RBI to post a 2011 net profit of 943.5 million euros on average, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Its SmartEstimate that weights analysts' estimates by their previous forecasting accuracy saw net profit of 934.1 million.

A senior Raiffeisen official, Christian Konrad, told an Austrian weekly in a separate interview that he thought the bank did not need to change its full-year outlook despite the Hungarian woes.

"I believe that we will be able to stick with our 2011 forecasts," RBI's advocate general told News magazine.

The stock was down 4.6 percent to 22.27 euros at 0911 GMT, while the pan-European banking sector index was down 1.0 percent.

Raiffeisen said last month its Hungarian business could face 120 million euros in losses because of Budapest's plan to let households repay foreign currency loans below market rates.

Stepic told Wirtschaftsblatt his bank had already taken a 100 million euro writedown in the first half on Hungary.

"Because of the crisis in Hungary, the second half will certainly not be any better, rather worse. But it is not yet possible to put figures on how much will be affected by Hungary's mandatory exchange," he said.

Raiffeisen had said on Monday it needed to add around 100 million euros more to provisions due to the new Hungarian loan law and faced "an additional significant provisioning need because of the difficult market environment in Hungary".

Stepic said he saw no need to revalue Raiffeisen's CDS portfolio, which stood at 17 million euros at the end of June.

He also said there was no sign that the bank would have to write down the value of its Ukrainian business. ($1=0.725 euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David Holmes and Mike Nesbit)