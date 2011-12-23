VIENNA/BUDAPEST Dec 23 Raiffeisen Bank International will inject 350 million euros ($457.3 million) into its Hungarian unit by the year end and cut around 350 staff there, the Austrian lender said on Friday.

RBI, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, had said last month it would have to undergo a substantial recapitalisation in Hungary to cover a 320 million euro 2011 loss at its unit there.

It will close 10 of its 144 branches in Hungary, a spokesman said.

"The capital increase is a further proof of the commitment of the bank to Hungary, even in this tough environment full of challenges," the Hungarian unit's chief executive, Heinz Wiedner, said in a statement released in Budapest.

Austrian peer Erste Group Bank is also injecting up to 600 million euros into its own Hungarian unit while cutting up to 450 staff and closing 43 branches.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks have suffered heavy losses due to a rise in non-performing loans, a special tax launched last year and a government scheme to let borrowers repay foreign-currency mortgages at preferential exchange rates.

($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Sador Peto; Editing by Erica Billingham)