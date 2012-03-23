* RZB chairman says RBI rights issue off table for now-APA

* Selling shares below book value makes no sense - Konrad

* Shares up 2.8 pct (Adds quotes, background, market reaction)

VIENNA, March 23 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International will not sell new shares in the first half of this year, the chairman of its unlisted parent was quoted as saying, lifting its stock.

The Raiffeisen group will be able to hit the capital ratio it needs by mid-2012 so "there will be no capital increase until then," Raiffeisen Zentralbank chairman Christian Konrad was quoted as saying by the Austria Press Agency.

Because its shares are now trading well below book value, selling stock at this stage would be tantamount to "giving away half the bank. I do not think very much of these plans", he said at an event on Thursday evening, APA said.

A spokesman for Konrad said the report was accurate.

RBI declined specific comment on the remarks. "We have always said that a capital increase could be a possible option depending on how markets develop," a spokeswoman for emerging Europe's third-biggest lender said.

RBI had said last August it could raise its share capital within a year if conditions were right, although officials subsequently played down prospects for a rights issue given the rout in financial shares amid Europe's debt crisis.

But RBI shares more than doubled since touching a low of 14.155 euros on Nov. 23, reviving talk it could proceed with a sale. The share was trading at 26.035 euros at 0918 GMT, off a session high at 26.175 but still up 2.8 percent.

The Stoxx European bank sector index was up 0.3 percent.

One source close to the matter said in early February that RBI had sounded out Deutsche Bank, UBS and Citi about arranging a share sale but had not decided on whether to go ahead with an issue.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) calculated last year that the Raiffeisen group needed to fill a capital shortfall of around 2.1 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to have Core Tier 1 capital worth 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank group had achieved around 1.4 billion euros of its campaign and steps worth another 1.6 billion were under way, RBI said in January.

The group has said it aims to generate 3 billion euros in all without resorting to any more state aid.

The EBA rejected this month Austrian lenders' bid to count non-voting capital raised from private investors during the 2008/09 financial crisis as core capital. That could have added 500 million euros to Raiffeisen's core capital.

European banks striving to meet the EBA target have generally shied away from share sales to boost capital ratios although Italy's UniCredit pressed ahead with a 7.5 billion euro rights issue.

($1 = 0.7579 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter)