* Swapping out participation capital to boost core ratio
* Group eyes 9.4 pct core tier 1 ratio by mid-year
VIENNA, April 20 Austrian group Raiffeisen
Zentralbank unveiled a plan to swap non-voting capital
into ordinary shares, which European Union regulators will count
as core capital, ahead of a mid-year deadline.
The unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International
said on Friday it would ask shareholders to approve
withdrawing around 840 million euros ($1.1 billion)
participation capital issued from 2008-11 and held by its
owners.
"This repurchase will be financed with fresh capital in the
amount of approximately 840 million euros, which can be
subscribed by the existing shareholders until May 22. Pursuant
to the definition of the European Banking Authority, this
capital will be considered core tier 1 capital," it said.
The transaction, which Raiffeisen had already flagged, does
not affect the participation capital of RBI, it said.
Last year, the EBA identified a 2.1 billion euro capital gap
Raiffeisen needed to plug to reach the 9 percent core tier 1
ratio major banks need to have by the end of June.
Raiffeisen, which had already found 1.9 billion euros, had
steps for 800 million on the way, and had drawn up measures for
an extra 300 million that would lead to core capital equal to
9.4 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-year, RBI said in
March.
The second batch of measures include converting the
privately placed participation capital and switching capital
calculations to international standards from Austrian GAAP.
The final 300 million euros stemmed from expected profit in
the first half of 2012 and "further capital clean-up and
reduction, primarily in non-core activities".
RBI shares were up 1.4 percent to 23.175 euros by 0905 GMT,
outpacing a 0.2 percent higher European banking index.
