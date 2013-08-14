* Home loan growth 5.6 pct vs 4.6 pct for wider banking
sector
* Raiffeisen mortgage book grows to nearly 139.7 bln Sfr
* SNB continues to warn on Swiss housing bubble
ZURICH, Aug 14 Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen
said its mortgage risk remains low even as its home loan book
rose by 3.8 billion Swiss francs ($4.07 billion) in the first
half.
Switzerland's central bank is concerned about the housing
market, even after the government sought to dampen a boom
fuelled by ultra-low interest rates, immigration and the
country's status as a haven for financial investors.
Raiffeisen's mortgage claims rose 2.8 percent to nearly
139.7 billion francs in the first six months after gaining
market share, the bank said. Its mortgage lending grew 5.6
percent when calculated for the full-year, compared to what
Raiffeisen estimates to be 4.6 percent for the industry.
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Raiffeisen's long-term
debt rating last month, warning that the bank's rising share of
mortgage lending - it writes nearly every sixth mortgage in
Switzerland - makes it susceptible to shocks if the alpine
country's housing bubble bursts.
Recent data from Swiss bank UBS showed the risk of a Swiss
housing bubble fading in the second quarter, but mortgage
lending rose and real estate remains overpriced.
Raiffeisen's net profit rose 11 percent to 369 million
francs, as healthy securities markets fed commission income.
Raiffeisen bought Notenstein private bank in January 2012
from Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, which carved itself up
after a U.S. indictment for aiding tax evasion.
Notenstein, which posted higher costs and lower revenue in
the period, aims to bolster business with wealthy Swiss clients
as well as institutional ones, Raiffeisen said.
($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Louise Heavens)