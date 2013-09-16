VIENNA, Sept 16 Raiffeisen Bank International AG shares fell 7.3 percent in early trading on Monday after the bank raised its forecast for 2013 bad loan provisions by as much as a fifth.

Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender had previously guided for a net provisioning need at a similar level to the just over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) it booked in 2012.

Now it expects an increase to between 1.1 billion and 1.2 billion euros this year, it said in a statement late on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)