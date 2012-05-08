VIENNA May 8 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank could raise more money than originally envisaged under its previously announced plan to swap non-voting capital into ordinary shares.

Details of the plan published in the official business gazette on Tuesday showed RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International, would issue up to 1.11 million ordinary registered shares at 1,270 euros each.

That could thus raise as much as 1.4 billion euros ($1.83 billion), more than the 840 million it had first targeted.

An RZB spokesman said the changes resulted from "technical issues" but did not wish to elaborate.

Current shareholders have until May 22 to subscribe for two new shares for each 11 they now hold.

Ailing shareholder Volksbanken AG, in which the state just took a 43 percent stake, is unlikely to take part in the exercise.

The swap generates capital that European Union regulators will count as core capital ahead of a mid-year deadline for major banks to have a core tier 1 ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets. The Raiffeisen group aims to have a 9.4 percent capital ratio by then.

($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)