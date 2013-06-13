* Share sale will be topic one day, but not now - chairman

VIENNA, June 13 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will issue more shares at some stage to bulk up its balance sheet but is in no rush given a low stock price, Chairman Walter Rothensteiner said on Thursday.

"There is no question that at some stage the topic of a capital increase will be an issue," he told reporters, but the stock's market value of around 25 euros was well below the equity value which he put at 35 to 40 euros.

"If the share price now rises to 50 euros for whatever reason, then we don't have to discuss the matter for long. At the moment it is a bit more difficult, but never say never."

Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender has repeatedly said a share issue is an option depending on market conditions.

Raiffeisen's shares were 0.6 percent higher at 24.64 euros by 1045 GMT while the Stoxx European bank sector index fell 1 percent.

Rothensteiner, who is also chief executive of RBI's unlisted parent, Raiffeisen Zentralbank, said RZB had booked its 78 percent RBI stake at well below current market values, noting the share had fallen to 13 euros without triggering writedowns.

He ruled out a buyback of RBI shares.

Rothensteiner also said Raiffeisen intended to spend around 200 million to 400 million euros ($533.46 million) to buy out minority stakes in some businesses like leasing units from the regional landesbanks that control the parent company.

Consolidating the units could generate annual savings of at least 10 million euros, he said

He said he was open for talks about taking part in a possible "bad bank" for nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria , a project for which the government is seeking private-sector partners.

But he said Raiffeisen had limited interest in the plan and had not been approached to take part. "If someone says 'let's talk' we can talk, but that doesn't mean something will come out of it," he said.

He was hopeful that Raiffeisen could finally strike a deal this month to fulfil its commitment to help support last year's state-led bailout of Austrian rival Volksbanken AG.

Raiffeisen had agreed to take steps that would boost Volksbanken's capital by 100 million euros and liquidity by 500 million. It has said it might buy leasing assets to this end. ($1 = 0.7498 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan and Jane Merriman)