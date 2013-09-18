BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
VIENNA, Sept 18 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International on Wednesday named Peter Lennkh head of its corporate customer business, turning to a group veteran to run one of its core operations.
Lennkh, 50, will also be responsible for network corporate customers and support, group products and corporate sales management and development, areas that Karl Sevelda had run for years before he was promoted to chief executive in June.
Sevelda, who had temporarily kept his old job as well, will run the division's international banking units and participations under the reorganisation, which takes effect next month, the bank said in a statement.
Lennkh, who joined the Raiffeisen group in 1988, has extensive experience in central and eastern Europe, where Raiffeisen is the second-biggest lender.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.