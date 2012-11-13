VIENNA Nov 13 Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank
International expects a slight increase in
non-performing loans as the economy worsens, and cannot say
whether they will peak next year.
"We expect a slight rise, and it could also be that the
ratio of new non-performing loans increases slightly again in
the next quarters," finance chief Martin Gruell told Boerse
Express in an interview published on Tuesday.
Rising provisions for bad loans, especially in eastern
Europe, contributed to a halving of RBI's second-quarter profit.
Its non-performing loan ratio rose to 9.8 percent in the
quarter, up 0.9 percentage point from the first quarter.
Asked whether the peak would be reached in 2013, Gruell
said: "It would be unwise to make such statements. But what is
important is we are not expecting any spectacular developments".
Gruell reiterated that a capital increase remained a
possibility. "A capital measure is still only an option but not
a must."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)