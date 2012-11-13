VIENNA Nov 13 Austrian group Raiffeisen Bank International expects a slight increase in non-performing loans as the economy worsens, and cannot say whether they will peak next year.

"We expect a slight rise, and it could also be that the ratio of new non-performing loans increases slightly again in the next quarters," finance chief Martin Gruell told Boerse Express in an interview published on Tuesday.

Rising provisions for bad loans, especially in eastern Europe, contributed to a halving of RBI's second-quarter profit. Its non-performing loan ratio rose to 9.8 percent in the quarter, up 0.9 percentage point from the first quarter.

Asked whether the peak would be reached in 2013, Gruell said: "It would be unwise to make such statements. But what is important is we are not expecting any spectacular developments".

Gruell reiterated that a capital increase remained a possibility. "A capital measure is still only an option but not a must." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)