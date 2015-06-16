VIENNA, June 16 Austrian lender Raiffeisen
Zentralbank has extended Walter Rothensteiner's term as
chief executive to 2020 and has also promoted division head
Michael Hoellerer to the group management board, it said on
Tuesday.
Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) unlisted
parent also said management board member Johannes Schuster would
become chief risk officer, replacing Johann Strobl, who will
focus on his duties at RBI, as previously announced.
Schuster has been in charge of marketing, treasury and its
sector business, responsibilities that Hoellerer will assume in
July pending regulatory approval. He will also lead regulatory
affairs and the organisational development of the RZB group.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)