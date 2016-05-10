SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of U.S. jobs data
By Geo Tharappel
Feb 3 Southeast Asian stock markets marked time
on Friday ahead of the release of the U.S. monthly jobs report
that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's rate hike
outlook.
Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 175,000 jobs in
January, picking up from the 156,000 jobs added in December,
according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment
rate is expected to be unchanged at 4.7 percent in January, near
a nine-year low.
"A strong reading