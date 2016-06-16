BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
VIENNA, June 16 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International said on Thursday it and its parent company Raiffeisen Zentralbank aimed to decide in September whether they should merge.
The companies announced last month that they were considering joining, a move aimed largely at bolstering Raiffeisen Zentralbank's (RZB) ratio of capital reserves but also at streamlining their group's structure.
"The intensive review period [into the feasibility of a merger] is underway, which we would like to finish by September of this year," Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told his bank's annual shareholder meeting.
Although it is too early to give many specifics such as the rate at which shares in either company would be exchanged, RBI said a capital increase would be needed to provide stock to current Raiffeisen Zentralbank shareholders.
"No public capital increase is planned," RBI finance chief Martin Gruell said.
"But naturally in the course of a merger it would come ... technically to a capital increase because in exchange the current RZB shareholders would receive RBI shares as compensation," he added. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Francois Murphy; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.