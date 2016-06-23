BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
VIENNA, June 23 The head of unlisted Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank is "relatively certain" a merger with its listed unit Raiffeisen Bank International will go ahead, he said on Thursday.
The two companies have said they are considering a merger, and Raiffeisen Zentralbank chief Walter Rothensteiner repeated that they aim to reach a decision by the end of September on whether to go ahead with it.
"If we were not relatively certain that we will make this happen we would not have started it," Rothensteiner told an economic reporters' club. (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September