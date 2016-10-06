VIENNA Oct 6 Raiffeisen Bank International and its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank on Thursday left open the issue of who will lead them if their planned merger is completed, and also said talks on the price would continue.

RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said a planned sale of Polish business Polbank was one of the reasons the two banks had agreed only on a range for the number of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) shares that Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) shareholders would receive in exchange for RZB becoming part of RBI.

RBI and unlisted RZB said on Wednesday they had decided to go ahead with their proposed merger aimed primarily at boosting RZB's capital buffer.

