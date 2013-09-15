VIENNA, Sept 15 Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its forecast for expected 2013 bad loan provisions on Sunday, citing developments at its corporate customer business.

Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender had previously guided for a net provisioning need at a similar level to the just over 1 billion euros it booked in 2012. Now it expects an increase to between 1.1 billion and 1.2 billion euros ($1.46-1.59 billion) this year, it said in a statement.

"The rest of RBI's outlook is confirmed," it added. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)