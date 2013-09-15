BRIEF-China SCE property proposes issuance of senior notes
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain of existing indebtednes
VIENNA, Sept 15 Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its forecast for expected 2013 bad loan provisions on Sunday, citing developments at its corporate customer business.
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender had previously guided for a net provisioning need at a similar level to the just over 1 billion euros it booked in 2012. Now it expects an increase to between 1.1 billion and 1.2 billion euros ($1.46-1.59 billion) this year, it said in a statement.
"The rest of RBI's outlook is confirmed," it added. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* In February , group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. non-profit Accion International and venture capital firm Quona Capital Management Ltd have raised $141 million for a new fund that will invest in financial technology startups that provide services to underserved consumers and businesses.