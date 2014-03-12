VIENNA, March 12 Raiffeisen Bank International's
2013 profit met expectations, the Austrian lender said
on Wednesday, a day after rival UniCredit Bank Austria
shocked markets with a big fourth-quarter loss due to a full
writeoff of goodwill.
"The 2013 profit is in line with expectations and
underscores our role as Austria's most profitable large bank,"
Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in a statement conveyed by a
spokeswoman.
It was not more specific. RBI results are due on March 27.
The market expects 2013 net profit of around 446 million euros
($619 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.7212 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)