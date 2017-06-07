WARSAW, June 7 Poland's financial market regulator KNF said on Wednesday that it has suspended work on the initial public offering (IPO) of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) Polish unit, without providing details.

Raiffeisen Bank Polska, also known as Raiffeisen Polbank IPO-RBP.WA, is Poland's 10th largest lender by assets.

Under an agreement with the KNF, the bank was to conduct the IPO on the Warsaw bourse by June 30.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)