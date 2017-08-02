REFILE-UPDATE 1-Poland extends deadline for Raiffeisen unit IPO to May 2018

(Corrects to drop extraneous word in paragraph 1)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Poland's financial sector regulator KNF said it extended the deadline for the initial public offering of Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) local unit by almost a year to May 15, 2018, without any penalty.

Raiffeisen has struggled to meet commitments made to the regulator to float its unit by June-end as investors offered a much lower price for the bank than it was willing to accept due to toxic assets it held such as Swiss franc-denominated credits.

KNF said it hoped that Raiffeisen would consider increasing its planned free-float of Raiffeisen Bank Polska IPO-RBP.WA, known as Raiffeisen Polbank, above 15 percent and sell new shares in the IPO, to improve investor appetite, by showing the main investor's commitment, as well as giving the unit cash for development.

"KNF will withhold from initiating administrative actions aimed at imposing sanctions if RBI floats shares of Raiffeisen Bank Polska on the Warsaw stock exchange with a free-float of 15 percent or higher by May 15 2018," KNF said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The regulator could strip Raiffeisen Bank International of its voting rights, but such a sanction was seen unlikely after an international arbitrator found Poland liable to pay compensation for having imposed a similar penalty on a smaller bank in the past.

KNF also said it hoped Raiffeisen would offer the unit's shares to individual investors besides big institutional investors who failed to offer the price expected by Raiffeisen. Sources said investors were ready to offer a price of 0.6 to the unit's book value.

The Polish unit, worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.66 billion) by book value, has suffered from low profitability caused in part by historically low interest rates. ($1 = 0.8456 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Amrutha Gayathri)