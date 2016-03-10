WARSAW/VIENNA, March 10 Raiffeisen Bank International plans to lay off around 500 people or 11 percent of its workforce in Poland this year as part of a restructuring and due to a bank tax imposed by the new government, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Talks are being conducted with unions now. The plan is to make 500 people redundant. Personnel costs are among the biggest costs for the bank and the bank is looking for serious savings," a Raiffeisen Polbank source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)