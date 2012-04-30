(Adds detail, analyst comment)
* RBI acquires 70 pct Polbank stake for 460 mln euros
* Eurobank exercises put option for remaining 30 pct
VIENNA/ATHENS, April 30 Eurobank,
Greece's second-largest lender, has completed the sale of 70
percent of Polish unit Polbank for 460 million euros ($610
million), and will exercise an option to sell the balance for a
much needed capital boost.
Eurobank, like other Greek banks battered by the country's
debt crisis, has been selling operations outside its home market
to shore up a capital base hit by huge sovereign debt
writedowns.
Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International said
on Monday it paid 30 million less than originally announced last
year for the majority stake after an agreed indirect reduction
in the price.
"The implied price/book multiple for 100 percent amounts to
1.5 and may become lower, depending on Polbank's equity per
closing statements."
Polbank, founded in 2006, has grown to a network of 323
branches with 3,000 employees. It has a 7 percent share in
Poland's retail banking market and 2.3 percent of deposits.
Analysts in Warsaw said the consolidation trend was likely
to continue. "We have lower growth in the sector, tighter
lending policy, which makes banks think of consolidation and
restructuring," IDM SA banking analyst Michal Sobolewski said.
Eurobank said the Polbank sale increased its core tier 1
capital ratio 100 basis points, or by capital equivalent 450
million euros, without disclosing where the ratio stood.
Exercising its option to sell the remaining 30 percent stake
in Polbank to RBI will mean an additional payment in the next
few months of 1.3 billion euros, made up of the price for the
stake plus liquidity that will be freed up, Eurobank said.
RBI is fighting domestic peer Erste Group Bank for
the spot as emerging Europe's No.2 lender behind Italian lender
UniCredit.
Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, lost 5.5 billion
euros in 2011, hit by debt swap writedowns.
Earlier this month, the bank agreed to sell Turkish arm
Eurobank Tekfen to Kuwaiti group Burgan Bank in a $355
million deal as part of moves to strengthen its capital ratios.
