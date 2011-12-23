VIENNA Dec 23 Raiffeisen Bank International wants to cut the 490 million euro ($640.2 million) price it has agreed to buy a 70 percent stake in Poland's Polbank from Greece's EFG Eurobank, a newspaper reported.

Citing unidentified sources, the Wirtschaftsblatt daily said on Friday RBI was seeking to reduce the price but was still interested in the deal. It said RBI was concerned about refinancing lines it would have to assume from EFG Eurobank.

Asked about the report, an RBI spokesman said only: "We are working on the closing which is expected to take place in Q1" 2012. EFG Eurobank had no immediate comment.

RBI, fighting Austrian peer Erste Group Bank for the spot as emerging Europe's second-biggest bank behind UniCredit, had unveiled the deal in February as a way to capture growth in the big Polish market.

In a subsequent step, EFG is supposed to swap its remaining 30 percent Polbank stake for 13 percent in a combined entity which would be Poland's sixth-biggest lender by assets, fourth-biggest for customer loans and eighth-biggest by deposits. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna, Lefteris Papadimas in Athens and Chris Borowski in Warsaw; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)