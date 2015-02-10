VIENNA Feb 10 Raiffeisen Bank International's shares rose more than 7 percent early on Tuesday after it announced plans to sell operations in Poland and Slovenia and cut back in Russia.

Hurt by results in Ukraine and Hungary, emerging Europe's number two lender on Monday posted a preliminary 2014 loss of 493 million euros ($558.3 million).

The shares were up 5.4 percent at 0842 GMT.

($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)