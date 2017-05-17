BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
VIENNA May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit came in higher than expected as its net interest income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.
The bank, which operates across eastern Europe, said on Wednesday net profit in the three months through March almost doubled to 220 million euros ($244 million) from 111 million euros a year earlier, beating an average forecast of 151 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.