BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings updates on non-binding term sheet
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
VIENNA Feb 9 Raiffeisen Bank International swung to a preliminary 2014 loss of 493 million euros ($558.47 million), lagging the average estimate of 455 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, it said on Monday.
It said it would not pay a dividend on 2014 results. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
* Trading in shares and debt securities of Sea Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 30/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: