VIENNA, March 16 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International said on Wednesday it was sticking to its
strategy in markets including Poland as it announced results
that included net profit slightly lower than in preliminary
figures released last month.
Net profit for 2015 came in at 379 million euros ($420.2
million), RBI said, compared with a figure of 383 million euros
announced in February.
RBI, whose results were helped by financial supervisors
asking it to shift some write-downs into 2014's books and the
deferral of restructuring costs until this year, said it
expected lower net provisioning for impairment losses in 2016.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
