BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
VIENNA Aug 18 Second-quarter net profit at central and eastern Europe specialist Raiffeisen Bank International fell short of forecasts as net provisioning for impairment losses more than doubled from the previous quarter, the lender said on Thursday.
Net profit came in at 96 million euros ($108.6 million) in the three months to the end of June, Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said, compared with an average forecast of 141 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank did not provide a figure for the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.