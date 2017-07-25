FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Raiffeisen expects Q2 profit to triple to 365 million euros
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 10:32 AM / a day ago

Raiffeisen expects Q2 profit to triple to 365 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 25 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) expects its second-quarter profit to roughly triple to 365 million euros ($425.15 million) thanks to shrinking net provisioning for impairment losses, it said on Tuesday.

Net provisioning for impairment losses in the first half of 2017 shrank to 75 million euros after 403 million in the previous year, leading RBI to expect a first-half profit of 585 million euros.

RBI said it would release full results on Aug. 10. ($1 = 0.8585 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.