* Consolidated profit after minorities falls 11 pct to 968 mln eur

* Pretax profit rises 6.7 pct to 1.37 billion eur

* Takes 183 million euro writedown for Ukraine bank (Recasts, adds market expectations, background)

VIENNA, Feb 22 Pretax profit at Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International rose nearly 7 percent last year as lending rose and debt provisions fell, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender said.

It also got a boost from 413 million euros ($547 million) in "net income from derivatives and designated liabilities", which it said stemmed from the mark-to-market appraisal of some of RBI's own debt issues.

Releasing preliminary results on Wednesday ahead of schedule, it said profit before tax rose to 1.37 billion euros. Consolidated profit after minorities fell 11 percent to 968 million euros in 2011 as deferred taxes hit the bottom line.

It said the drop in consolidated profit was due to a higher deferred tax charge, which in 2010 had led to a disproportionately low tax burden due to special items.

It also took a goodwill writedown of 183 million euros for its bank in Ukraine.

The market had been expecting pretax profit of 1.22 billion and net profit of 674 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net interest income rose nearly 2.5 percent. The volume of customer loans grew nearly 8 percent to 82 billion, "reflecting increased demand in the first months of the past year", it said.

Customer deposits gained more than 15 percent to 67 billion. Net debt provisions fell to 1.06 billion from 1.19 billion the year before.

"On account of our traditionally low level of engagement in the euro zone's peripheral countries, our results were not directly impacted by the developments in these markets," Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said in a statement.

"Thanks to the very good performance achieved by some of our subsidiary banks, we were able to more than mitigate the poor business development of our bank in Hungary."

Banks in Hungary have been hit by special taxes and a government programme that lets borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market exchange rates.

It said its core Tier 1 ratio amounted to 9.3 percent at the end of 2011 before paying a dividend on ordinary shares. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Will Waterman)