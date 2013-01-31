FRANKFURT Jan 31 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International posted a net loss of around 142 million
euros ($192.7 million) in the fourth quarter, the bank said late
on Thursday.
"Having booked profits of 842 million euros in the first
nine months, the situation during the fourth quarter proved to
be more challenging due to the macroeconomic environment," the
lender said in a statement.
For the full year it anticipates a net loss of about 700
million euros, the bank said.
"Management will propose to shareholders at the annual
general meeting the payment of a dividend for 2012 after
servicing profit-participation capital," it said, referring to
an Austrian form of hybrid capital.
Due to a 30 million euro writedown on a derivatives
position, its proprietary trading operations were not able to
contribute to group profits during the fourth quarter.
It also said that it wrote down the remaining 29 million
euros in goodwill of its Ukrainian unit Raiffeisen Bank Aval in
the final quarter.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)