* Net loss seen for Q4
* Full-year pretax down from 1.4 to just over 1 bln eur
* Bank to pay dividend for 2012
VIENNA, Jan 31 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International expects a net loss for the fourth
quarter of 2012 due to writedowns of its Ukrainian unit and
other assets and a tough economy.
The bank, one of Eastern Europe's leading lenders, also said
late on Thursday it expected 2012 pretax profit of slightly
above 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion), down from 1.4 billion in
2012 and well below analysts' estimates.
Net profit is seen at over 700 million euros ($950 million)
for the full year, after a profit of 842 million euros for the
first nine months, Raiffeisen said in a surprise preliminary
results announcement.
Analysts were expecting a net profit of 744 million euros
and pretax profit of 1.26 billion on average for the year,
according to ThomsonReuters StarMine, which weights forecasts
according to analysts' past accuracy.
"The economic environment in the fourth quarter proved to be
more challenging," Raiffeisen said.
Due to a 30 million euro writedown on a derivatives
position, Raiffeisen's proprietary trading operations were not
able to contribute to group profits during the fourth quarter.
The bank added, however, it would pay a dividend for 2012.
Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said in November he expected
bad loans, which already accounted for a 10th of the bank's
lending portfolio, to keep rising into 2013 as the euro zone
crisis hurt trading partners in Eastern Europe.
On Thursday, the bank said it had written down its remaining
29 million euros of goodwill on its Ukrainian unit, and another
10 million euros for other assets, in the fourth quarter.
Raiffeisen's Austrian rival, Erste Bank, is
selling its loss-making Ukrainian unit after six years in which
it lost 250 million euros, and other European banks have quit
the country due to slowing growth and political uncertainty.
Raiffeisen said net provisioning for impairment losses in
2012 would be slightly lower than in 2011, when it was 1.06
billion euros. The highest provisions were in Hungary, Poland
and Ukraine.
The bank added that general administrative expenses
excluding its Polish unit were similar to 2011's 3.12 billion
euros, and loans to customers stood at 83 billion euros at the
end of 2012, up from 82 billion at the end of 2011.
Raiffeisen will publish more detailed figures on Feb. 20,
and its annual report on April 10.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
