* Net interest income edges lower, margin improves

* Loan provisions up less than market expected

* Reiterates that capital increase an option

* No word on successor for CEO Stepic

* Shares rise 0.7 pct, lag sector index (Recasts with quotes from conference call)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, May 28 Raiffeisen Bank International is counting on a gradual economic upturn in central and eastern Europe to help boost business later this year and reduce its reliance on Russia, where it in effect made all its first-quarter profit.

Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender on Tuesday stuck to its 2013 outlook that net provisions for bad loans and its net interest margin, which edged higher year on year, would roughly match 2012 levels as customer loans rise slightly.

But it gave no clues on how it will fill the leadership vacuum left by Chief Executive Herbert Stepic, the man who over four decades made it a regional powerhouse. Its board is due to decide the matter on June 7.

Stepic, 66, has denied wrongdoing in using front companies in the Caribbean and Asia to buy flats in Singapore in 2006 and 2008 but said on Friday he decided to step down to avoid a potentially damaging debate over his actions.

First-quarter group profit fell 71 percent to 157 million euros ($203 million), roughly in line with market estimates, as net interest income edged lower and provisions for bad debt rose 44 percent to 220 million euros, less than expected.

Most of the decline was driven by one-off income the group booked in the year-earlier quarter, when it sold a securities portfolio and bought back hybrid debt at a discount.

The star of the quarter was Russia, where Raiffeisen made 156 million euros after tax. Helped by a one-off asset sale and releases from provisions, pretax profit there rose 26 percent as lending advanced and bad debts stayed low.

Stepic said Russia's relative contribution would wane over the year as economies elsewhere in the region pick up.

"We anticipate that as other countries move into recovery... the proportion of earning generated by Russia will naturally reduce," he told a conference call.

SHARE SALE AN OPTION

Profitability in central Europe was depressed by integration costs for new Polish unit Polbank, so should improve over coming quarters. Results in chronic problem child Hungary would also improve significantly over 2012, Stepic said.

Stepic also dismissed prospects that Raiffeisen could face the same kind of problems as French bank Societe Generale's Russian unit Rosbank, which dismissed its CEO following his prosecution for bribery.

Raiffeisen is Russia's 10th-largest bank and among the top three foreign lenders. It has more than 10 billion euros in loans and 2.3 million customers there.

Raiffeisen, which competes with UniCredit Bank Austria and Erste Group Bank in central and eastern Europe, reiterated on Tuesday that a capital increase was an option depending on market conditions.

Prospects for a share sale have kept Raiffeisen stock trading at around 8.6 times 12-month forward earnings, a discount to Erste's 11.3 times, according to StarMine, which ranks analysts' estimates according to their previous accuracy.

Raiffeisen shares rose 0.7 percent to 26.73 euros by 1500 GMT, lagging a 2.1 percent gain by the Stoxx European bank sector index.

Net profit at Bank Austria fell 29 percent in the first quarter as loan writedowns in central and eastern Europe jumped by almost a third, emerging Europe's biggest lender said this month.

Erste Group Bank's net profit after minorities fell 49 percent to 176.2 million euros as lower net interest income and a lower net trading result was not fully offset by higher fee and commission income.

($1 = 0.7729 euros)